In response to the letter “Champion for animals” published May 20
Contrary to the beliefs held by the lobbying group White Coat Waste Project, animal studies are definitely not “taxpayer waste.” COVID-19 demonstrated this repeatedly over the past 15 months. Research in mice, rats, monkeys, hamsters and other animals revealed critical information to help us combat the disease. Millions of Americans have been safely vaccinated in record time thanks to decades of research, including pivotal animal studies that resulted in the remarkable new mRNA technology used in both the Pfizer and Moderna shots.
Need more proof? Animals have played a key role in nearly every Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine over the past century.
When it comes to health matters, we urge California residents to listen to scientists and actual health experts versus animal rights lobbyists.
Jim Newman
Americans for Medical Progress
