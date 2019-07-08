Local News

Protesters March in Malibu Against Local Landlord of Chinatown Apartment

  • By Jimy Tallal / Special to The Malibu Times
A big bus pulled up in the Malibu Country Estates subdivision on Saturday and let off a crowd of people who headed directly to one particular residence—the home of Malibu couple Tom and Chloe Botz. Unfurling banners and signs, they stood in front of the property protesting their eviction fro…

Breeding Ground for Endangered Frogs 'Annihilated' in Fire

  • By Jimy Tallal / Special to The Malibu Times
Survival in the Santa Monica Mountains is currently a mixed bag for native local wildlife. While hundreds of threatened California red-legged frogs (Rana draytonii) appear to have died in the Woolsey Fire—along with one mountain lion—the first golden eagle nest in nearly 30 years was recentl…

Local SAR Team Assists in Rescue of 73-Year-Old Hiker Lost for a Week

  • By Shivani Patel / Assistant Editor
The Malibu Search and Rescue Team joined mountain rescue teams from around California in search of 73-year-old Eugene Jo, who went missing on June 22 while hiking in the Angeles National Forest. The teams successfully rescued Jo early June 29, as shared by MSAR on social media.

Reviews & More: Fresh Fun

  • By Diane Pershing / Special to The Malibu Times
I was housebound for a couple of weeks, so I got to watch a lot of new and returning shows on the streaming channels. Here are my thoughts:

Malibu Seen: YOLA Gets a Legendary Lift

  • By Kim Devore / Entertainment Editor
YOLA, LA’s youth orchestra, started out small. It began as LA Phil Music Director Gustavo Dudamel’s pet project. But it’s not small any more. Malibu music lovers helped pack the Hollywood Bowl in a sold-out performance for the youth orchestra and pop singer John Legend. 

Saying Goodbye to Juan Cabrillo

  • By Shivani Patel / Assistant Editor
The 2018-19 school year was unlike most for students in Malibu. Challenges included staffing changes, ongoing construction and, of course, dealing with the Woolsey Fire.

The Malibu Times 2019 Citizenship Award Winners

Every year since 1987, The Malibu Times recognizes local students for their dedication to their schools and the local community. The recipients are chosen by teachers, administrators and peers at their respective schools. The Malibu Times Citizenship Awards were established 32 years ago to a…

Defying the Odds

  • By Jimy Tallal / Special to The Malibu Times
Vaughn Dorn, 18 years old and 6-foot-three, will be graduating on time with the 2019 class of Malibu High School, which is “nothing short of a miracle,” his mother said. He is a special needs student who is nonverbal and has only ever spoken two words in his entire life: “Ma” and “un-hunh” (…

Letter: Eating Vegetarian

Here are the 10 best reasons for barbecuing veggie burgers and hot dogs this Independence Day, rather than ground-up animal body parts:

Guest Column: Reckless Libel

  • By Burt Ross / Guest Columnist
Mayor Wagner and members of the City Council, my name is Burt Ross, and I appear before you this evening to thank you; our city manager, Reva Feldman; and our city employees, who have worked together tirelessly to help the thousands of us who have been uprooted from our homes. Many of us are…

Letter: Unfair Proposal

I wish to voice my shock and dismay at receiving the letter in the mail from the Together for Dwelling Size Fairness Team. I have a modest home in the amount of approximately 2,700 square feet in Point Dume. The TDSF proposal would downsize it to 1,800 square feet. 

Blog: What To Do With Toodaloo

  • By Burt Ross / Featured Blogger
The downside of writing a weekly column is that it is entirely possible to miss experiencing life. What I mean by this is I am so busy thinking of whether every conversation, sight or smell might possibly be fodder for a column, I do not absorb life directly but rather through the filter of …

Blog: McMansions

  • By Burt Ross / Featured Blogger
It is once again time for me to confess: I am not particularly fond of dogs that are so tiny I cannot sit down without the fear of crushing them, thereby sending them prematurely to doggie heaven; I don’t care for fountains, since whenever a man my age hears running water, a man my age runs …

Blog: Out of the Mouth of Babes

  • By Burt Ross / Featured Blogger
I was recently reminded of a story which proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that sometimes we can learn wisdom from the very young.

Blog: Free Food

  • By Burt Ross / Featured Blogger
Free food is a killer—an absolute curse. Let me explain what I mean. Occasionally, I have stayed at hotels where the meals were included in the price.

Blog: Good Luck/Bad Luck

  • By Burt Ross / Featured Blogger
My father was very much my mentor. He was philanthropic, loyal, reliable and honest, and I have spent a lifetime trying to live up to his example. We had similar voices, the same dark brown eyes, identical builds and so on. There was one major difference—Dad had good luck and I did not.

