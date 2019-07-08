A big bus pulled up in the Malibu Country Estates subdivision on Saturday and let off a crowd of people who headed directly to one particular residence—the home of Malibu couple Tom and Chloe Botz. Unfurling banners and signs, they stood in front of the property protesting their eviction fro…
Local News
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in Southlake, Tx., on Monday afternoon, July 1.
Two Malibu area private schools were ranked among the 2018-19 top 10 list of schools with the lowest vaccination rates in the state.
Street Talk: 'What's Your Opinion on the Proposed Reduction of Square Footage Property Owners May Develop?'
The July 1 Malibu Planning Commission meeting was contentious, to say the least. The topic at hand? A city council-proposed ordinance to reduce the size of development homeowners are permitted to build on residential lots.
Survival in the Santa Monica Mountains is currently a mixed bag for native local wildlife. While hundreds of threatened California red-legged frogs (Rana draytonii) appear to have died in the Woolsey Fire—along with one mountain lion—the first golden eagle nest in nearly 30 years was recentl…
The Malibu Search and Rescue Team joined mountain rescue teams from around California in search of 73-year-old Eugene Jo, who went missing on June 22 while hiking in the Angeles National Forest. The teams successfully rescued Jo early June 29, as shared by MSAR on social media.
Malibu Life
Longtime local and LA Opera VIP Marc Stern should be pleasantly surprised by this season’s upcoming line-up.
I was housebound for a couple of weeks, so I got to watch a lot of new and returning shows on the streaming channels. Here are my thoughts:
YOLA, LA’s youth orchestra, started out small. It began as LA Phil Music Director Gustavo Dudamel’s pet project. But it’s not small any more. Malibu music lovers helped pack the Hollywood Bowl in a sold-out performance for the youth orchestra and pop singer John Legend.
The 2018-19 school year was unlike most for students in Malibu. Challenges included staffing changes, ongoing construction and, of course, dealing with the Woolsey Fire.
Every year since 1987, The Malibu Times recognizes local students for their dedication to their schools and the local community. The recipients are chosen by teachers, administrators and peers at their respective schools. The Malibu Times Citizenship Awards were established 32 years ago to a…
Vaughn Dorn, 18 years old and 6-foot-three, will be graduating on time with the 2019 class of Malibu High School, which is “nothing short of a miracle,” his mother said. He is a special needs student who is nonverbal and has only ever spoken two words in his entire life: “Ma” and “un-hunh” (…
Opinion
Build Malibu Better: How Big Can I Afford To Build? And What Business Is it of the Planning Commission?
The planning commission’s favorite boogeyman, “Mansionization,” has yet to appear.
Here are the 10 best reasons for barbecuing veggie burgers and hot dogs this Independence Day, rather than ground-up animal body parts:
Last Monday, June 17, I attended the planning commission meeting hoping to hear of lots of new permits being issued for fire rebuilds. There was only one new permit for a full rebuild granted in the last two weeks. It wasn’t a total loss, as I learned that the city has now published a date f…
Mayor Wagner and members of the City Council, my name is Burt Ross, and I appear before you this evening to thank you; our city manager, Reva Feldman; and our city employees, who have worked together tirelessly to help the thousands of us who have been uprooted from our homes. Many of us are…
I wish to voice my shock and dismay at receiving the letter in the mail from the Together for Dwelling Size Fairness Team. I have a modest home in the amount of approximately 2,700 square feet in Point Dume. The TDSF proposal would downsize it to 1,800 square feet.
Sports
Australian Timmy Garrett has competed in endurance competitions around the globe. In stages of ultra-triathlons, the 57-year-old has run from New York’s state capital to Times Square and swam Cook Strait, the waterway that separates the North and South Islands of New Zealand.
Surfers from all over the world gathered at Surfrider Beach for the 2019 Relik Longboard World Tour on June 22-23.
Pepperdine Waves women’s volleyball player Hana Lishman’s journey to representing the red, white and blue on the volleyball court began over a decade ago and over 2,500 miles away.
Pepperdine Waves sports fans will have a few new faces to cheer for in upcoming athletics seasons.
Five days after the Pepperdine Waves beach volleyball team concluded another successful season, two members of the squad continued spiking and volleying their way to victories on the sand.
The first time DeLisha Milton-Jones stepped on a basketball court adorned in red, white and blue, she was a college hoops standout from the University of Florida grabbing boards and getting buckets for a Team USA squad in Italy.
A quintet of Malibu High Sharks boys volleyball players received Citrus Coast League honors earlier this month.
Blogs
The downside of writing a weekly column is that it is entirely possible to miss experiencing life. What I mean by this is I am so busy thinking of whether every conversation, sight or smell might possibly be fodder for a column, I do not absorb life directly but rather through the filter of …
It is once again time for me to confess: I am not particularly fond of dogs that are so tiny I cannot sit down without the fear of crushing them, thereby sending them prematurely to doggie heaven; I don’t care for fountains, since whenever a man my age hears running water, a man my age runs …
I was recently reminded of a story which proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that sometimes we can learn wisdom from the very young.
Free food is a killer—an absolute curse. Let me explain what I mean. Occasionally, I have stayed at hotels where the meals were included in the price.
My father was very much my mentor. He was philanthropic, loyal, reliable and honest, and I have spent a lifetime trying to live up to his example. We had similar voices, the same dark brown eyes, identical builds and so on. There was one major difference—Dad had good luck and I did not.
Commented