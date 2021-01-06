In case of President Biden concluding a pact with Iran or North Korea, there has to be the opportunity for immediate inspection of all suspected sites—or else, during a waiting period, the country in question will be able to move the materials in question to another site, during whose waiting period they will be able to move the materials to still another site, and so on, always out of reach of our inspectors.
Alex Sokolow
