Jane Eileen Sievers recently died at the age of 65.
Jane was born on Aug. 25, 1955, to Charles Robert “Bob” Sievers and Carol Jane Sievers. She was raised in Pacific Palisades, attending Corpus Christi Catholic School, Palisades High, Pepperdine College and USC School of Dentistry.
Upon graduating with a master’s in dental hygiene, Jane went on to share her friendly spirit with hundreds of patients. She worked both on the Westside and in Italy, where she spent 10 years before returning home to continue her career. She eventually made her home in Malibu where she loved to ride horses, play with her dogs and spend time walking on Zuma Beach.
Jane was an outdoor enthusiast with many talents. She was an avid skier, hiker, scuba diver and horseback rider, to name a few. Her zeal for life and adventure took her to many parts of the world where she always made new friends.
Jane was also committed to helping others. She worked with displaced children, the homeless and other people in need. Jane was active in her church at Our Lady of Malibu and at Saint Monica’s Church in Santa Monica.
Jane will be greatly missed by her mother, Carol Sievers; her sisters, Susie Harrington, Nancy Jorgensborg (Erik), Kathy DiMeco (Robert); and her brother Bob Sievers (Danielle). She is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews as well as their children, who affectionately knew her as Aunt Janie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane’s name to St. Joseph Center for the homeless in Venice at 310.396.6468.
