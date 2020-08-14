Dick Keller, 79, died on July 8, 2020. He was born on April 27, 1941. Dick lived in Overland Park, Kan. He met his best friend, Becky, in junior high. They were married in 1961 and enjoyed that marriage for 59 years.
Dick was a natural leader throughout his life, loved ones recalled. In high school, he was captain of the football and basketball teams, having been recognized his senior year as the most outstanding basketball player in the state of Kansas. His senior year, he led his school as student body president.
Dick attended the University of Kansas. He played for the Kansas basketball team while graduating first in his class. He also graduated first in his law school class at the University of Michigan as well as being an editor of the law review.
Dick became a professor at the law school and soon joined a small firm in Los Angeles, Paul Hastings & Janofsky. As managing partner, he watched his firm grow into a large firm. He was known for his integrity, his compassion and his leadership ability.
His first daughter—of four—was born in 1974. Being a father stole Dick’s heart, loved ones said. He retired from the firm he loved to have more time to be with his girls, and joined in partnership with Jim Ludwig. Together, they invested in and developed real estate in Ventura County, giving them more time for family.
Dick and Becky loved to travel and were active in Malibu Pacific Church since 1975. His grandchildren were the absolute joy of his life, his loved ones shared. Dick watched them toddle, walk, run, play, love and thrive. One of Dick’s last goals was to meet his youngest and final grandchild, born this May—a baby boy who bears his name, Richard. In addition to his leadership skills, Dick has been best known for his love and generosity to others. And he could always be found in his Kansas hat and shirt.
Dick is survived by his wife of 59 years, Becky; daughters Kristin Stent, Jennifer Pettit, Kari Owens and Alison Muraszewski; 11 beautiful grandchildren; and sister, Carol Flannagan.
There will be a celebration service when we can gather safely at church. Donations can be made to “Missions” at Malibu Pacific Church.
Commented