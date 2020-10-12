= Hot dry winds … not quite Santa Anas … today. And all week!!!
= SC Edison cannot explain what made the lights trip out 2 weekends ago.
= City council candidates split on whether to reduce speed limits on PCH.
= Reva Feldman’s job evaluation is at 4:30 … and you can speak.
= Malibu’s city council will try again on voting for fines against people sho refuse to wear masks.
= And Santa Monica still trying to find out why looters went unmolested … while guns were trained on peaceful protestors.
 
