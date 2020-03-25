This is KBUU News - Day 502 - the Wednesday Headlines:
- = The Malibu Pier is closed.
- = And the National Park Service has closed most of its facilities.
- = Officially … Malibu does not have any reported Covid 19 cases … as of yesterday.
- = Plexiglass shields are going up between cashiers and customers at Ralphs.
- = Eric Garcetti is going to kill the water and power flowing to nonessential businesses if they stay open.
——
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.
——
——
L A County’s official list … as of yesterday … shows zero Covid 19 cases confirmed in Malibu.
Some people do not believe that.
But there is no evidence of any confirmed cases withion city limits.
Again … the list shows two cases in the Santa Monica Mountains …
Pepperdine University says there was a case on campus earlier this month.
But the L A County Health department has not confirmed that.
So it is not clear if that case is among those counted by L A County.
The county list shows 16 cases in Santa Monica.
Nine cases in Pacific Palisades.
Calabasas has four cases.
Agoura Hills … three cases.
The total number in all of L A County … 661 cases of Coronavirus.
Ventura County reports 41 cases.
Three doctors and one administrator at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura have now tested positive for the virus.
Across the 40 million people in California … 2 thousand 628 cases.
——
Yesterday … the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area closed its parking lots. And L A Mayor Eric Garcetti is cracking down on non-essential businesses that are failing to shut down. Details:
——
——
The president of the United States is calling for the United States to go to church and back to work in three weeks … at Easter.
Newsom said he could see the social distancing measures lasting as long as 12 weeks. All Californians, not just the elderly, need to be careful. He noted the “tragic loss of life” of a teenager in Lancaster, which brought total number of California coronavirus deaths to about 40 Tuesday morning.
Lancaster.
Half of California’s confirmed coronavirus patients are younger than 50, Newsom says.
And one 17 year old teen in Lancaster … a boy … died of Covid 19 this week.
——
As the fight against coronavirus shows no signs of letting up, a new study looking at responses to the pandemic says that California is putting in the most-aggressive effort of any U.S. state against the ongoing health crisis.
——
The market for medical supplies has descended into chaos, according to state officials and health-care leaders. They are begging the federal government to use a wartime law to bring order and ensure the United States has the gear it needs to battle the coronavirus. So far, the Trump administration has declined.
—-
Elon Musk is donating ventilators to U-S hospitals in what Governor Newsom is calling a heroic effort.
The billionaire said in a tweet he helped acquire 1,255 of the machines from China last week and arranged them to be air-shipped to Los Angeles.
He thanked Tesla staff and customs officials in China and Los Angeles for assistance.
New York Governor Cuomo says he needs 30 thousand ventilators for that state alone.
——
Even though City Hall, the Senior Center and City parks are closed, the City’s Community Services Department has been hard at work to launch a new Virtual Recreation Center. Details: MalibuCity.org/VirtualRec.
——
This Saturday, March 28th starting at 8:30 , the world is going to celebrate Earth Hour. Millions of people will switch off their lights in support of nature and our planet. What will we see in Malibu? Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-502-malibus-only-local-daily-news-wednesday/
——
Traffic … in 65 seconds … first …
——
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Partly sunny this morning … but clouding up and a 20 percent chance of rain later today )))) … and cool … highs (((( 59 )))) beaches … (((( 61 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( up to 25 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight would be at (((( 7:10 )))).
A 20 percent chance of rain continues tonight … windy … low (((( 48 )))) beaches … (((( 37 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( 20 percent chance of rain all day and into the evening.
Winds up to 35 miles per hour blowing down the coast.
Maybe even a thunderstorm tomorrow. )))).
But Friday will be sunny.
No rain this weekend.
Right now here at the KBUU studios in Trancas … it’s (((( )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo beach … ((( ))).
Paradise Cove … ((( ))).
Big Rock … ((( ))).
In upper Malibu Canyon … ((( ))).
Calabasas … ((( ))).
And Civic Center L-A … ((( ))).
——
——
