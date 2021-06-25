Malibu Below Average On Vaccinations, As Mutation Spreads In L A County
Malibu is stuck at a very low level of vaccinations. The latest statistics show Malibu has 58 percent of its residents vaccinated against Coronavirus. Is Malibu an antivaxxer hotbed ... or is this some sort of statistical anomaly? No answer to that.
