This is KBUU News -the Thursday Headlines:

= 65 dead from Coronavirus in California.
= People are apparently sick from the disease in Malibu … but not yet counted by LA County.
= Not all kids in Malibu have computer access to classes … the district aims to fix that.
= The County Board of Supervisors aims to remove Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of emergency operations.
= And those 300 Army tanks moving thru Port Hueneme? Routine, says the Navy.
Malibu’s Only Local Daily News … from Radio Malibu …. F-M 99 point 1 K B U U. Good morning … I’m Hans Laetz reporting.

