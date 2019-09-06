ttps://www.radiomalibu.net/kbuu-newswire-day-301-fri-sept-6/
This is KBUU News - Day 301 - the Friday Headlines:
- = A new hotel … a new shopping center …. and a bunch of new houses.
- = All want in … to the Civic Center Malibu sewer project.
- = Rent control … statewide … may be implemented … but many malibu houses would be exempt.
- = And the great Pacific blob is back … hot ocean water may wreak havoc in Malibu.
There is a waiting list of proposed projects for the Malibu Civic center area .... dozens of new homes … new restaurants … even a new hotel want city sewer connections. Owners of all sorts of vacant property at the Civic Center want to connect to the city’s new sewage treatment plant. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/civic-center-sewer-waiting-list/
Carrying dive lights … about a thousand people gathered at the Santa Monica Pier … to honor two local residents who died Monday … when the dive boat Conception caught fire. Details: https://www.radiomalibu.net/memorial-for-2-malibu-divers/
Malibu’s city council will meet Monday to consider changes to the city’s evacuation plans. Meanwhile the city of Los Angeles is cracking down on people who set up impromptu campgrounds in high fire risk areas. Details: ttps://www.radiomalibu.net/lapd-wins-power-over-vagrants/
A large and unusually warm mass of water is threatening to disturb the marine ecosystem along the Pacific Coast from Southern California to Alaska, scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday.
They call it the Northeast Pacific Marine Heatwave of 2019, and if it doesn’t dissipate soon, researchers said it could be as destructive as the infamous “blob” of warm water that caused massive toxic algae blooms along the coast and wreaked havoc on whales, salmon, baby sea lions and other marine life in 2014 and 2015.
Link to LA Times report: https://www.latimes.com/environment/story/2019-09-05/second-blob-may-be-coming?
The LA County coroner yesterday release the name of the man who died … while on a hike with a group in the Malibu Hills.
He was Jeffrey Sherman, 63, of Thousand Oaks.
And the coroner's office says his cause of death was "cardiopulmonary arrest” … likely a heart attack brought on by heat stress.
He died on a trail in Zuma Canyon … near Kanan Dume tunnel 1… Labor Day afternoon.
The sheriff's department says he was with a group of about 10 hikers … who reported they had run out of water and were experiencing dehydration.
There were four separate groups of hikers who needed immediate medical attention on Labor Day.
A woman in her 70s suffered a heat-related death on on a hike on August 6th … in the western section of the Santa Monica mountains.
Her name has not been released by the coroner.
Malibu may get rent control … along with the entire State of Califonria.
California’s Legislature is on the verge of approving one of the only state laws in the nation to limit rent increase.
Assembly Bill 1482 would limit yearly rent increases statewide to 5% plus inflation for the next decade.
The rent hike would -not- include single family houses owned by individuals.
But it would affect houses owned by corporations.
How it would affect mobule home space rents …a crtiticla issue in Malibu … yet to be seen.
Powerful interest groups have lined up against the measure, and its passage by the Legislature’s Sept. 13 deadline is far from assured … according tot he L A Times.
It would be primarily targted tt apartment buildings and condos.
Malibu was one of the first cities to ban straws.
Now … California lawmakers are close to deciding on three far-reaching pieces of plastics legislation … including one that would phase out non-recyclable single-use packaging containers by 2030.
California has been a trailblazer in banning single-use plastics bags and turning plastic straws into fast-food pariahs.
State Senator Ben Allen . of Santa Monica … is a sponsor.
“We have been working really hard, and engaging in robust discussions all summer long, and really trying to do everything we can to incorporate their concerns while making sure we stay true to the core goal of the bill,” said Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica), who introduced SB 54.
Others have mounted campaigns against the proposals. Novolex — a South Carolina company that spent millions of dollars on a unsuccessful effort to kill California’s plastic bag ban — is financing a social media campaign to spread concerns about the legislation.
With the innocuous name of “Californians for the Environment and Recycling,” the campaign claims that SB 54 and AB 1080 “will unintentionally impact the availability, affordability and quality of many products that families rely on for food, health, and well-being.”
https://www.latimes.com/environment/story/2019-09-04/plastics-single-use-containers-california-recycling-crisis
Weather for the Malibu ….
(((( Sunny and hot )))) … highs (((( 79 )))) beaches … (((( 98 )))) mountains and canyons.
Downcoast winds … ((( return to the picture … up to 15 )))) miles per hour this afternoon.
Sunset tonight is at (((( 7:17 )))).
After that … ((( Mostly clear )))) tonight … low (((( 65 )))) beaches … (((( 68 )))) mountains and canyons.
Tomorrow should be (((( much the same )))).
Right now … at Trancas it’s (((( 68 )))) degrees.
Leo Carrillo Beach … (((( 68 )))).
Upper Malibu Canyon … (((( 73 )))) .
And at Civic Center Los Angeles … (((( 74 )))).
In the ocean … it’s (((( 65 )))) degrees in the water at Zuma Beach … 72 in the water at Surfrider Beach
The lifeguards say the waves today are (((( 3 to 4 )))) feet high ….
More S tropical swell is rolling in this morning as small NW swell winds down. Better breaks are seeing waves in the waist to shoulder high range with smooth surface conditions. Tide is slowly backing down to a 2.8' low at 9:50am.
Those are (((( fair )))) surfing conditions …. according to the lifeguards.
((((( Low tide is at 9:39 this morning.
High tide at 4:17 …. 6 point 5 feet ))))
