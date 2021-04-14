SM School Official Apologizes For Failing To Send Anti-Malibu Mail, But Not For Anti-Malibu Message

Malibu meets tonight on the Internet ... to make plans for Saturday's divorce court hearing. And on the other side of the table ... Santa Monica is getting ready too. In the middle .. .the Santa Monica Malibu School District is actively working on one side ... The district is using money from Malibu ... staff paid for by Malibu ... to campaign against Malibu. DETAILS:
https://www.radiomalibu.net/sm-school-official-apologizes-for-failing-to-send-anti-malibu-mail-but-not-for-anti-malibu-message/

