In Malibu … US Congressman Ted Lieu is offering assistance to small businesses that have already submitted loan applications but have not yet heard back. Those businesses can fill out an online form and submit it to his office via email. A caseworker in his office will be assigned to investigate the application status of all forms received. Complete the form at https://lieu.house.gov/sites/lieu.house.gov/files/Privacy%20Release%20Form%20-%2033rd%20District.pdf .
