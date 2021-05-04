Brief - Senior art show.jpg

A painting by Malibu High School senior Sofia MacDonald. 

 Photo courtesy Jolynn Regan

Residents can see local teenagers’ art during an exhibition on Saturday, May 8, at the Tracy Park Gallery at the Malibu Country Mart. The gallery, in partnership with Malibu High volunteer group Arts Angels, will host the Malibu High Class of 2021’s senior art show from 12–6 p.m. This senior class is unique, having overcome the Woolsey Fire during their sophomore year and having had their junior and senior years disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. 

