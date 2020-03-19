Whatever is going on, we will all be eating! Our grocery stores are open and doing their best to provide essentials and even some treats to everyone. Most of or local restaurants are also doing what they can to assure fresh, delicious, convenient and, most importantly SAFE food for you and yours—keeping in mind that there is no in-house dining and only take-out service and curb side delivery is available. Many offer home delivery as well. Needless to say, they need us to support them as they support us.
Here is a list of food and dining locations in Malibu, along with their hours of operations and other details: http://bit.ly/TMT-FoodDirectory. To update your listing, send an email to frontdesk@malibutimes.com, ATTN: Susan.
Below is a list of options for you to consider:
Buy A Gift Card: Purchase a gift card or certificate now and cash in on it later! This helps small businesses keep money flowing through the next 1-2 months and gives consumers a great reason to be local when it’s finally time to gather collectively again.
Order Online or Over the Phone: Call and order over the phone or via websites to pick up curbside or have food delivered.
Leave A Review: Can’t drop the cash now but still want to make sure your favorite local businesses are feeling the love? Leave a review online and make sure others know just how much our small businesses mean to our community.
Promote Social Media: Like, comment, and share posts from local small businesses. Help them increase their social media engagement so the next time they promote an event or new menu item or special sale, more folks can see it!
