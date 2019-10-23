The Malibu Times is collecting memories, reflections, stories and messages regarding the Woolsey Fire for inclusion in the Nov. 14 print edition. These could be from the fire or any part of your recovery in the weeks or months after.
If you would like to share a memory or message, please email editorial@malibutimes.com with “Woolsey” in the subject line. Artwork, photography, poetry, personal essays and news pitches are all welcome. If you were quoted or pictured in the newspaper during or directly after the fire, please check back in with us and let us know how your year has been and if you have any updates to share.
Deadline to submit items is Friday, Nov. 1.
Please limit word count to 500. Photos should be at least 300 dpi or 1 MB.
Submissions may also be mailed or dropped off at The Malibu Times office, 3864 Las Flores Canyon Road.
