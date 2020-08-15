The Junipero Serra statue at the Serra Retreat Center in Malibu was discovered to be vandalized the night of Aug. 6.
The statue was smashed and broken in half with the priest’s head laying at the base of the statue.
Serra is an 18th century Franciscan Friar who led the development of the California mission system during the period of Spanish colonization. In 2015, the Friar was controversially canonized by the Roman Catholic Church.
A Junipero Serra statue in downtown Los Angeles was similarly brought to the ground by activists on June 20, who reasoned that the statue represented social controversies including mass incarceration and enslavement.
Residents of the Serra Retreat neighborhood were disappointed and disturbed with the vandalism. Resident Anne Payne cited the crime in this “place of peace” to be “malicious, especially knowing that someone had planned and sneaked in.”
This was not the first time the $10,000 statue had been damaged. On July 25, someone vandalized the statue, breaking fingers off to leave only the middle finger intact.
There was currently no report as to whether the vandalism at the Serra Retreat Center was politically charged or not. The crime is being investigated by detectives with the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station.
The Serra Retreat Center is currently closed to the public. This is a developing story.
