On Monday, Dec. 16, SoCalGas awarded the City of Malibu the 2019 Climate Adaptation and Resiliency grant, which aims to help cities and counties reduce the impacts associated with climate change. The city earned one of two $50,000 planning grants the utility awards to city governments within SoCalGas’ service jurisdiction.
SoCalGas Public Affairs Manager Mike Harriel and grant program creator Geoffrey Danker presented Mayor Karen Farrer and Environmental Programs Coordinator Shea Cunningham with a $50,000 check to the City of Malibu. The second 2019 grant recipient had not yet been announced by the time The Malibu Times went to print.
Grant proposals are assessed based on the following criteria: partnerships and coordination with diverse stakeholders, addressing vulnerabilities in disadvantaged communities and co-benefits such as those to public health, the economy or air quality.
“The grant program helps California cities become more resilient in the face of climate change risks such as flooding, wildfires, extreme heat, drought, sea level rise and other extreme weather events,” according to SoCalGas’ parent company Sempra Energy’s website.
Winning applicants are selected by a panel of sustainability and planning experts from Climate Resolve and the American Planning Association-California Chapter.
