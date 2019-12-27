On Dec. 17, Malibu LEAD, a newly formed fundraising entity for all Malibu public schools, announced Tobin Lankford as the winner of its logo contest competition. Lankford is the owner of Unify Through Art, a clothing company specializing in streetwear.
“Tobin’s design beautifully represents all of our Malibu public schools with open hands sprouting knowledge and life,” according to a statement from Malibu LEAD.
Lankford, a local artist and product of Malibu public schools, lost his family home in the 2007 Corral Fire. He and his wife lived in a guest house that also burned during last year’s Woolsey Fire. His company aims to use art to inspire creativity in young people, according to the statement.
Malibu LEAD is a nonprofit run by a board that consists of parent leaders from each of Malibu’s four public schools: Malibu Elementary, Webster Elementary, Malibu Middle School and Malibu High School.
“Our mission is to engage the community to invest in Malibu public schools and create an educational experience for our children beyond what is possible with public funds alone,” according to a statement from the program.
Logo contest competition runners up included Nanette Bercu, Carla Bowman-Smith and Annabelle Rottman.
