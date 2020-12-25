Three drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol at a DUI checkpoint at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Webb Way on Saturday, Dec. 19, held from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., according to a press release from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station.
Ten more drivers were cited for operating a vehicle without a valid license; seven vehicles were towed. Four other drivers were arrested for charges such as reckless driving or possession of narcotics for sales.
The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station regularly holds DUI checkpoints at the corner of Webb Way; this location is chosen based on “a history of crashes and DUI arrests,” the press release said.
“The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired,” the press release continued.
