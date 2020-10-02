If you didn’t vote in the March 3 primary election, you may have some catching up to do when it comes to the new method for voting in LA County.
Beginning this year, the county has rolled out a new voting program, with roughly 1,000 vote centers located throughout the county where any registered LA County voter may cast a ballot. For the Nov. 3, 2020, election, three of those vote centers are located within Malibu city limits: one at Juan Cabrillo Elementary School, one at the Malibu Christian Science Church and one at Webster Elementary School.
In addition, vote by mail ballots may be dropped off at any of 400 secure drop boxes located around the county, including one in Malibu—at the Malibu Library.
All county vote centers will be open by Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to facilitate early voting, as well as being open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
The closest vote centers to Malibu are:
Juan Cabrillo Elementary, 30237 Morning View Dr
Christian Science Church, 28635 Pacific Coast Hwy
Webster Elementary, 3602 Winter Canyon Rd
Topanga Library, 122 N Topanga Canyon Blvd
Topanga Community Center, 1440 N Topanga Canyon Blvd
The Mountain Mermaid, 20421 Callon Dr, Topanga
Palisades Recreation Center, 851 Alma Real Dr
Malibu Lake Mountain, 29033 Lake Vista Dr, Agoura Hills
Webster Elementary School is an early voting center that will open 11 days before the election. From Oct. 24 through Nov. 2, the Webster Elementary vote center will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; on Election Day, Nov. 3, it will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The LA County Registrar described safety precautions the county is pledging to take to protect voters in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, including requiring masks and gloves be worn by all voters (and providing both), wiping and sanitizing all ballot marking machines between each voter, maintaining six feet of separation between all voters, and election workers wearing gloves and masks.
The ballot drop box at Malibu Library will be open 24 hours a day. If you do choose to vote by mail, either by mailing a ballot or dropping it in a secure drop box, you can check the status of your ballot here.
Eligible voters who have not registered or whose registration is out of date can register here, up to 15 days before Election Day.
Check on the status of your voter registration here.
Do you know when the mail in ballots went out? I haven't received mine yet. I have voted by mail consistently for more than 10 years. This is the first time I have not received a ballot in a timely manner.
