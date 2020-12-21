A clifftop property along the ocean edge of Point Dume was just purchased by Mel Gibson’s ex-wife, Robyn Moore, for $17.5 million. The Cape Cod-style home was designed by well-known local architect Doug Burdge, with “spectacular Zuma Beach and whitewater views,” according to Variety.
The home’s previous owner was Wendy Miller Hughes, the ex-wife of billionaire Public Storage heir B. Wayne Hughes Jr.
The one-acre estate is walled and gated for privacy, with a detached guest house and a long outdoor stairway down to the beach. Variety reported that, according to tax records, the two-story house is about 3,800 square feet.
This acquisition is just the latest in Moore’s Malibu real estate portfolio. In 2014, she paid $18 million for a mansion on Broad Beach. A third property in the Malibu area that she owned, a ranch-style compound in the Santa Monica Mountains, burned in the 2018 Woolsey Fire and was sold earlier this year.
Moore had worked as an Australian public speaker, voice-over artist and television personality. She was married to Mel Gibson for 30 years, and is the mother of their seven adult children. The 60-year-old’s 2011 divorce from Gibson was reportedly worth up to $425 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.