U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu—who represents California’s 33rd District, which includes Malibu—introduced a bill on Friday, Oct. 30, that would authorize $500 million worth of grants for homelessness aid.
Called the Prevent Homelessness Act, the bill would fund a wide array of services and expenses such as rent, utilities, legal services and “other short-term payments calculated to increase housing stability,” according to a statement from the representative’s office.
The statement further indicated that Los Angeles had experienced a 12.7 percent increase in homelessness from last year, citing the 2020 Greater L.A. Homelessness Count.
Lieu’s bill was endorsed by multiple advocacy groups, including The People Concern, which has been contracted by the City of Malibu for years to undertake homelessness outreach.
“The People Concern is committed to ensuring all of our neighbors are housed, healthy and safe and we are pleased to support The Prevent Homelessness Act, which will provide additional funding to support low-income individuals who are struggling to pay rent. We must do all that we can to keep people housed,” John Maceri, CEO of The People Concern, said in Lieu’s statement.
