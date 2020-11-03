[Updated 9:30 p.m.] According to the LA County Registrar/County Clerk's Office, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education race was led by incumbents Jon Kean (with 18,948 votes) and Maria Leon-Vazquez (with 17,822), with Jennifer Smith trailing close behind in third with 16,888 votes. This year, there are eight candidates running for three spots on the school board, though none are Malibuites. Malibu's one seat is held by Craig Foster, who is not up for re-election.
Incumbent Democrat Ted W. Lieu led his race for U.S. Representative of the 33rd District with 204,460 votes to Republican challenger James P. Bradley’s 85,562. Lieu has represented the South Bay and Westside of Los Angeles County since 2015. He sits on the House Committees on Foreign Affairs and Judiciary.
Incumbent State Senator for the 27th District Henry Stern also led his race, with 142,908 votes to challenger Houman Salem's 69,987.
As of 9:26 p.m., a total of 2,899,394 ballot results had been reported countywide. For context, in the 2016 election, there were a total of 3,544,115 ballots cast in LA County.
As of 8:37 p.m. on Monday night, Nov. 2, there was a 55.6 percent voter turnout according to the LA County Registrar/County Clerk, before the final day of voting. The registrar called them "big numbers on election eve" in a tweet.
All votes reported as of 9:30 p.m. had come from two sources: vote-by-mail ballots and vote centers that had been open 10 days before the election. As of this time, no votes cast on Election Day have been reported, the registrar's office said.
[Updated 9:00 p.m.] Bruce Lee Silverstein continued to lead the race with 1,848 votes, followed by Steve Uhring with 1,753 and Paul Grisanti with 1,747.
As of first reporting of votes at 8:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, Bruce Lee Silverstein (with 1,386 votes), Paul Grisanti (with 1,358 votes) and Steve Uhring (with 1,321 votes) were ahead in the 2020Malibu City Council race. All numbers reported came from vote-by-mail ballots.
At 8:23 p.m., the LA County Registrar/County Clerk's Office released the first wave of results from vote-by-mail ballots, accounting for 2,359,634 voters across the county.
Silverstein, Grisanti, Uhring and their five other counterparts are running to fill three open spots on the council, two of which will be vacated by terming-out council members Skylar Peak and Jefferson "Zuma Jay" Wagner; the third spot currently belongs to Rick Mullen, who is up for re-election and had, as of 8:23 p.m., earned 965 votes, placing him in seventh place out of eight total candidates.
Totals as of 8:23 p.m.:
- Bruce Lee Silverstein (1,386)
- Paul Grisanti (1,358)
- Steve Uhring (1,321)
- Doug Stewart (1,277)
- Mark Wetton (1,202)
- Andy Lyon (1,067)
- Rick Mullen (965)
- Lance Simmens (677)
Measure T, which would increase transient occupancy tax to 15%, is ahead, coming in with 62.69% of votes so far. It needs a majority (50% plus one) to pass. Commonly known as a "bed tax" or TOT, transient occupancy tax is tied to tourism-related businesses such as hotels, campgrounds and short-term rentals.
Former Vice President Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in California, according to the Associated Press, which called the state as soon as polls closed at 8 p.m. PST. Results have not yet been certified by the state, which is not expected to happen until later in November.
