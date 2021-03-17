New coronavirus cases per week in Malibu.jpg
Data from LA County

Only three new cases of COVID-19 were reported among Malibu residents in the week from March 9–15, the lowest number of new infections since the winter surge began in November 2020. There were also no additional deaths reported in the past week, with the total number of Malibu residents to test positive for the novel coronavirus remaining at seven since the disease first was reported in Malibu nearly one year ago. The latest numbers from the LA County Department of Public Health (dated March 8) show nearly one in four Malibuites has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a total of 2,570 people to date (23.7 percent of the citys’ estimated total population). In comparison, a total of 379 Malibuites have tested positive for the virus over the past year.

