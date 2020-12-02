Update, Dec. 2: The City of Malibu and Malibu Medical Group announced they are offering drive-through novel coronavirus testing on Wednesday, Dec. 2 and Thursday, Dec. 3 at Malibu City Hall, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the possibility of a third day of testing on Friday, Dec. 4, if demand is high.
Registration is required by clicking here.
The clinic will offer a PCR (nasal) test, although symptomatic patients will also receive a rapid antigen test.
The City of Malibu is also anticipating a coronavirus vaccine may become available to the public beginning in December.
"In addition to the upcoming drive-through testing service, the city council on Nov. 23 authorized the use of the City Hall parking lot for administering COVID-19 vaccination and Malibu Medical has submitted an application to Los Angeles County and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to be able to administer the vaccinations," information from the city stated.
For the third week in a row, Malibu has seen a double-digit increase in novel coronavirus cases, according to data provided by LA County.
From Tuesday, Nov. 25 though Monday, Nov. 30, 11 Malibuites tested positive for the virus. The previous week, 12 positive cases were marked, with 11 the week before that. Although numbers remain very low compared to most areas of Los Angeles County, they are the highest ever seen in Malibu—quadruple last month’s total. In total, in the month of November, 43 new cases were recorded, to just 10 throughout the month of October. As of Tuesday, Dec. 1, a total of 157 Malibuites have tested positive for the virus. An additional 187 people have tested positive in the unincorporated areas of the Santa Monica Mountains.
What is more alarming is the rate of spread across LA County. Tuesday saw the highest-ever increase in new cases with more than 7,500 Angelenos testing positive on that day alone—the number “signals that the virus is infecting more people at a faster rate than ever seen in LA County before,” according to a statement from the health department. Hospitalizations were also on a major upswing, with the LA County Public Health Department noting that from Nov. 13 to 26, the average daily COVID-19 hospitalizations increased 93 percent, from 974 to 1,884. On Tuesday, LA County hit a record high of hospitalizations at 2,316.
The virus has killed 7,700 people in LA County; three of those victims resided in Malibu. No new virus-related deaths have been recorded among Malibu residents since August.
“While we have adequate capacity at our hospitals, a continued surge in cases is not sustainable because as hospitalizations increase sharply healthcare for everyone is affected,” the department’s Twitter account stated. “Please do your part, stay home as much as possible.”
On Saturday, Nov. 28, the health department issued a “temporary targeted Safer at Home health officer order,” which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30 and was to last through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 20. It came on the heels of an order the previous week that closed all outdoor dining at restaurants.
The 14-page order directs all county residents “must stay home, except to travel to and from essential businesses; to work at or provide service to a healthcare operation or essential infrastructure; to work at, perform or obtain services from an essential governmental function; to engage in essential activities; or to participate in permitted individual or household activities while practicing social distancing.”
The order prohibits all gatherings and events with people from more than one household except for outdoor faith-based services and outdoor protests. It also closes lounges and nightclubs; bars and craft distilleries; public entertainment venues; family entertainment centers; restaurant dining areas; cardrooms; playgrounds (except those located within childcare centers or at schools); indoor portions of museums, zoos and aquariums; hot tubs, steam rooms and saunas not located on residential properties; small water vessel charters and outdoor equipment rental; and all public and private events and gatherings.
Community events to continue with safety in mind
The limitations do not extend to drive-in movie events, meaning the Dec. 11–12 Malibu Film Society screenings of “The Muppet Christmas Carol” and “Home Alone” were to go on as scheduled. More information on those screenings is available at malibufilmsociety.org.
It also did not affect the MHS Christmas Tree Lot, which is operational with more information found at malibusharksabc.com and on page A4.
The monthly first-Saturday art gallery walk, taking place from 2–5 p.m. at Malibu Lumber Yard and Country Mart shopping centers on Dec. 5, is also permitted to continue.
The Malibu and Webster elementary holiday boutique is also going forward on Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Malibu Lumber Yard.
