On Wednesday, April 1, during his daily virtual press conference, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced classes would be taught remotely for students in grades K-12 for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year; the information was later shared with Malibu parents in a letter from the school district Wednesday afternoon, which indicated districts had received notice the previous day that in-person classes were not to resume.
"Due to the current safety concerns and needs for ongoing social distancing it currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year," State Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond told school districts on Tuesday, according to information from the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. "This is in no way to suggest that school is over for the year, but rather we should put all efforts into strengthening our delivery of education through distance learning."
Due to that directive, SMMUSD Superintendent Ben Drati wrote, "Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District will follow this directive and continue to be open for distance learning, with our campuses closed for the balance of the 2019-20 school year."
As previously published, Webster Elementary will continue to provide meal service to students on Mondays through Fridays from 8-10 a.m.
More information on distance learning can be found on the district's website.
