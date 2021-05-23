Actor, director, producer, screenwriter and comedian Jonah Hill, 37, recently bought a $9 million contemporary home in the Malibu Colony, according to Variety. The house was previously owned by Richard and Laurie Stark, founders of the Chrome Hearts jewelry/apparel line, who purchased the home in 2017.
The white house, located on the land side of the Colony, was built in 1980 but was since renovated. The home boasts four bedrooms and four baths in just over 3,600 square feet. The property transferred to Hill with deeded beach access rights, its own golf cart and lots of fun features: an outdoor lagoon-style pool/spa combo, a master bath with steam room and sauna, an outdoor kitchen, and a rooftop third level with a deck and ocean views.
Hill has worked steadily in Hollywood since about 2004, and in that time received two Oscar nominations for best actor in a supporting role for his performances in “Moneyball” (2011) and “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013). He has acted or done voice work in a total of over 60 films, including “Django Unchained,” “Superbad,” “Knocked Up,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “21 Jump Street.”
Hill, who is an LA native and graduated from a private high school in Santa Monica, keeps a main residence in Santa Monica and also owns an upscale loft in New York. He appears to have taken up surfing, judging by the photos posted online over the past few years, so it’s not surprising he wanted a place in Malibu.
