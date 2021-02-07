As of Monday, Feb. 1, Malibu kids from seventh to 12th grade can apply to be on the city’s 2021-22 Harry Barovsky Memorial Youth Commission.
The commission, named for former Malibu Mayor Harry Barovsky, who had a hand in Malibu gaining cityhood and who died in 2000, gives voice to Malibu’s youth. The commission can make recommendations to city council about city programs and projects concerning young people. It can also plan and fundraise for city events and activities for young people (with the assistance of city staff and within budget limits). Past projects have included writing letters to seniors to lift their spirits and holding a student art exhibit, and projects that were slated for this past year before COVID-19 hit included coordinating a teen movie night and assisting with developing a community surf swap program.
The commission meets at 7 p.m. the second Monday of every month from September through June. This past year, the commission had 24 members. Members are expected to provide at least 10 hours of volunteer service throughout the year.
Applicants must reside in or attend school in Malibu.
The application can be found here and closes Friday, March 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.