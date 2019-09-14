One branch of the upcoming National Climate Strike on Friday, Sept. 20, is set to take place just outside Pepperdine’s Malibu campus, according to information shared online. Students and community members plan to join the strike alongside “young people and adults ... all across the US and world,” according to national event descriptions. The national event takes place three days before the United Nations Climate Summit in New York City, with the main strike planned for NYC. The national strike is being organized by 350.org.
Pepperdine University’s portion of the event will take place near the Pepperdine sign at Pacific Coast Highway near John Tyler Drive. The contact for the event can be reached at 01jakubm@gmail.com. Pepperdine University is not associated with the demonstration and is “not in partnership with the party organizing and hosting this event,” according to information available online. The event is set to begin at 12 noon.
