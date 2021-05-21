The Ronald Reagan Library and Museum, located just north of Malibu in Simi Valley, will reopen on Wednesday, May 26, after being closed for more than a year. The museum, which honors the legacy of the late U.S. President Ronald Reagan and also serves as the resting place for the former president and his wife, Nancy, will then be open Wednesday through Sunday each week. It will also be open on May 31 for Memorial Day, according to a press release.
“We couldn’t be more pleased to reopen our doors to the community,” John Heubusch, executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, said in a statement from the library. “When President Reagan opened his Library 30 years ago, I’m sure he never imagined it would be shut down for one day, let alone for 14 months. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back and to showcasing all that we have done to improve our visitor’s experience.”
Guests that are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks, per CDC recommendation, the press release said (although that defies state regulations). Guests area asked to purchase their tickets online ahead of time to help the library and museum avoid long, hard-to-socially-distance lines.
The library also has in-person events lined up for the late spring and rest of summer; former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan will speak at the library on May 27 and former Vice President Mike Pence on June 24.
