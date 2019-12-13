On Monday, Dec. 9, Representative Ted Lieu of California’s 33rd congressional district, which includes Malibu, was hospitalized at the George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. after reporting chest pains. Lieu, 50, underwent a successful surgery Dec. 10 to have a stent placed in one of the arteries of his heart.
In a statement released via the Office of Ted Lieu’s official Twitter account on Dec. 11, Lieu’s Chief of Staff Marc Cevasco said Lieu was admitted to the hospital on the evening of Dec. 9, at the recommendation of the Congress’ Office of Attending Physician (OAP).
Cevasco said tests—an electrocardiogram, ultrasound and two blood tests—did not show a heart attack or heart damage. A CT scan revealed a partially blocked artery, which Cevasco said likely caused Lieu’s symptoms. A stent is a small tube that props an artery open, allowing for blood flow and preventing a heart attack.
“Congressman Lieu is deeply grateful to all the dedicated professionals at the OAP and GW University Hospital,” Cevasco said. “He does plan to watch a lot of TV as he recovers.”
According to the statement, Lieu was in good spirits, and planned to return to the House of Representatives next week.
