The City of Malibu Cultural Arts Commission is encouraging local artists to submit works to its upcoming community art exhibit, “The Birds and the Bees, A Celebration of Spring in Malibu.” Artworks will be displayed in City Hall from March 23 to May 29. The opening reception for the exhibit will be on Friday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m.
“Local artists are encouraged to submit paintings, photography, sculptures, short films, written work, poetry and other art inspired by Malibu’s natural beauty, including flora, fauna, and native habitats,” according to the city’s website.
The submission deadline is Thursday, Feb. 20. Artists whose works are accepted will be notified on Feb. 27. If multiple pieces are to be submitted, a separate application must be used for each piece, according to the city’s website.
