Jon Mone, current co-president and head of motion pictures at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s production company Westbrook Studios, just sold one Malibu house and then bought another much larger one, according to Variety.
Mone previously worked at Universal, where he oversaw films including the Oscar-nominated “Straight Outta Compton” and the box office hit “Ted 2.” He and his wife Joanna recently profited from the $4.63 million sale of a 4.7-acre, three-parcel property with panoramic views over La Costa Beach that they bought in 2013 for $2.5 million.
They then bought a much larger house in Point Dume for $5.25 million on 1.5 acres. Their new park-like property offers manicured lawns, a saltwater swimming pool and spa, hillside orchard, solar panels and a detached media room.
