Malibu residents can expect changes to the way they vote in 2020. The new changes come as a result of the 2016 California Voter’s Choice Act (CVCA), a law allowing specific counties to adopt a new election model designed by the state. Currently, 15 counties across the state are participating.
Beginning in 2020, vote centers in Los Angeles County will replace traditional polling locations, according to a recent notice sent by Malibu City Clerk Heather Glaser. At any vote center across the county, citizens have the choice to vote in person, drop off their vote-by-mail ballot, get a replacement ballot, vote using an accessible voting machine, get help and voting materials in multiple languages, register to vote or update voter registration and utilize their Interactive Sample Ballot, an expedited voting option.
A key aspect of vote centers is to get citizens to vote early, according to Glaser. Ten days before Election Day, 250 vote centers will be located across the county for early voting. From the Saturday before the election until Election Day, there will be 1,000 vote centers, including one at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park.
A proposed map of vote centers appears to show the Michael Landon Center but does not indicate whether other locations will be available in Malibu, including any west of Malibu Canyon. A final list of vote centers will be posted on the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s website when it is finalized.
According to California Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s website, the CVCA aims to provide increased flexibility and convenience to voters by mailing every voter a ballot, expanding in-person early voting and allowing citizens to cast a ballot anywhere in their respective counties. Voters may cast a ballot near their office, while running errands or otherwise engaged anywhere in LA County.
The new election model will still be paper-based.
In addition to the new model, the ballot order will be flipped this year, as a result of Senate Bill 25—”City/Local” will be the first heading on the ballot and “National Election” will be the last heading.
According to Glaser, representatives from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk will attend Malibu City Council’s Jan. 13 meeting to present on the upcoming changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.