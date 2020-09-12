Three long-time celebrity Malibu property owners are selling: Kristen Stewart, Matthew Perry and James Cameron.
Kristen Stewart
Actress Kristen Stewart, 30, who became a superstar after her leading role in the series of five “Twilight” films, has listed the oceanview Latigo Beach home that she and her mother, Jules Mann-Stewart, bought together in 2011, according to Variety.
She paid $4.8 million for the Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects-designed contemporary home nine years ago, and is now listing the five-bedroom, 5,800 square-foot property with guest house for $9.5 million.
“It’s not clear how much time either Stewart or her mother spent at this house, as at one point the residence was listed as a $12,500-a-month rental,” according to Observer.com. Her main residence is a Los Feliz mansion she bought in 2012; she also owns a loft in New York.
Stewart’s 55 film credits also include “Snow White & the Huntsman” and last year’s “Charlie’s Angels.” She is set to star as Princess Diana in the upcoming film “Spencer.”
Matthew Perry
Last week, Variety announced “Friends” star and four-time Emmy nominee Matthew Perry, 51, was putting his Malibu Road beach house on the market for $14.95 million. He purchased the 5,500-square-foot contemporary in 2011 from developer Scott Gillen and spent time there recently during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, posting photos on Instagram of beachgoers without masks.
Sale of the home will leave a hole in the Starline celebrity home tours of Malibu highlight roster, since Perry’s house has been a regular stop on their itinerary for years (although the neighbors probably won’t mind).
Some publications theorize that Perry is selling the property to reduce his overall real estate taxes, while others say he wants to relocate to New York. Three years ago, he spent $20 million on a penthouse in Century City that he’s been trying to sell for a year.
Perry last appeared on TV as Ted Kennedy in the award winning miniseries “The Kennedys After Camelot,” and is filming the “Friends” reunion special for HBO Max.
James Cameron
Last Friday, the LA Times reported Oscar-winning director James Cameron’s compound in Serra Retreat just hit the market for $25 million. He initially purchased an 8,300-square-foot Mediterranean-style home with six bedrooms and seven bedrooms in the late 1980s, then bought the Mediterranean-style property next door in 2003—the 7,700-square-foot home of late actor George C. Scott. The two properties combined are on four acres of land with views of Surfrider Beach. The compound shares a cul-de-sac with two other houses.
Cameron, 66, also bought up vacant land in Malibu for a time, cobbling together 730 adjacent acres in the mountains just west of Pepperdine. He eventually put the land on the market for $25 million in 2007, and the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) bought 703 acres for $12 million in 2014. Despite local opposition, the MRCA wants to allow unsupervised overnight “low impact” camping on the site, now called the Cameron Nature Preserve in Puerco Canyon.
Cameron began his filmmaking career in the ‘80s and became a powerhouse in the business with blockbuster hits like “The Terminator,” “Titanic,” “Aliens,” “The Abyss,” “True Lies” and “Avatar.” He wrote screenplays for 55 films and TV series, produced 41 films and directed 23 films. He personally won three Oscars and was nominated for three. His films have received 21 Oscars and grossed $6 billion worldwide.
His wife Suzy Amis Cameron (Cameron’s fifth spouse) co-founded the local private MUSE School off Malibu Canyon Road—an all-vegan school with a green, sustainable campus.
