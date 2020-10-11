The Malibu Film Society and Malibu Foundation’s plan to hold drive-in movie screenings on Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at the Ioki property (better known as the Chili Cook-Off Lot) was officially approved at Tuesday’s Sept. 29 city council meeting. Like the film society’s Aug. 28 screening of “The Princess Bride,” the drive-ins will feature a large movie screen, FM radio to deliver sound to cars and boxed food from local restaurants. Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward Woolsey Fire recovery.
COVID-19 safety regulations will be enforced, this time with updates based on staff recommendations from the last drive-in movie such as prohibiting guests from sitting in the beds of their trucks during the event, prohibiting guests from bringing alcohol and drinking it in their car and having additional volunteers to better manage traffic and ensure cars are parked the required six feet apart.
The date is extra special because Malibu Municipal Code only allows six events to be held per year on that parcel of land. Advocated for by Mayor Mikke Pierson, this will be only the third event of 2020. The city has agreed to waive all reservation fees, which would have amounted to more than $2,000.
As of press time, the Malibu Foundation had not yet announced which films would be screened on Oct. 30 and 31.
