The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District will continue its free meal service to students “throughout the duration of our campus closures,” it shared in an emailed statement to families Tuesday, March 31.
The meals were first started as a result of COVID-19 concerns forcing school closures and were intended to be distributed Mondays through Fridays until the beginning of the previously-scheduled spring break. Meals will be provided during spring break, scheduled for April 6-17, with the exception of April 10 and 13 due to school holiday observance.
“We understand that many of our families are struggling right now and these meals are providing an important service. We are working to support our families during this time,” SMMUSD Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati said in the statement.
The breakfast and lunch meal service is held from 8–10 a.m. at the following schools: Santa Monica High, McKinley Elementary, Will Rogers and Webster Elementary. Students may pick up meals from any of these schools, regardless of which district school they attend.
Those who are sick are asked to stay home. A parent or guardian must accompany elementary and middle school students. High school students may pick up their own meals.
As previously reported by The Malibu Times, the district has said it is “likely not possible” schools will reopen on the previously projected April 20 date. Tuesday's email stated: "We will return to school when the governor or lead agency advises it is safe to do so."
