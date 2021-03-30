Some Malibuites can now be vaccinated against the coronavirus at Pepperdine University, which is holding a vaccination clinic at its student health center on Thursday, April 1.
Pepperdine has received “a limited number” of the Moderna vaccine from the County of Los Angeles, according to a press release from the City of Malibu.
Those eligible for the vaccine include residents ages 50 and over, those with serious health conditions or disabilities and those who work in industries such as employed in healthcare, education, emergency services, agriculture, janitorial or maintenance services, or transportation, among others. The full list of industry sectors can be found on the county’s website; those who work in industries covered under Phase 1A and Phase 1B of the county’s vaccination program are eligible.
Vaccine appointments are available from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. Eligible Malibu residents can register by visiting Pepperdine’s sign-up portal. Registrants will be asked to fill out an eligibility attestation form after signing up, which they must print and bring to their appointment. They must also bring a government issued ID and proof of eligibility.
Appointments are first-come, first-served. Walk-ups will not be accepted.
Those who are eligible but who cannot make it to their appointments on the day of are asked to cancel so others can use their spot.
Those who are not yet eligible for the vaccine are asked not to sign up for an appointment.
