A single-vehicle crash occurred on Kanan Dume Road around sunset on Tuesday evening, June 22, at mile marker 8.6 (around 1272 Kanan Dume). The crash was first called in at about 8:15 p.m., according to a California Highway Patrol report. The attempted rescue lasted a little over 90 minutes, with intermittent traffic delays. One vehicle with a driver and two passengers reportedly went over the side of the road, according to an official at LA County Fire Department's incident command.
One victim was transported from the crash in a helicopter; two others were transported via ambulance to a nearby trauma center. According to the LACoFD reports as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, there were no reported fatalities from the crash. At that time, rescue crews remained on scene but were expected to be out of the area by around 10:15 Tuesday night. The CHP log stated the vehicle would not be extracted from the canyon until Wednesday due to unsafe conditions after nightfall.
