Thirty-seven-year-old Kashmire Duran of Malibu made her first court appearance on the morning of Friday, Oct. 9, after allegedly attacking a female security guard with a glass bottle in a West Hollywood Pavilions parking lot, NBC Los Angeles reported.
Video of the incident, which happened around 11:20 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, show Duran and a man later identified as Duran’s father by NBC Los Angeles attempting to drive away as a security guard in a yellow uniform blocks her car from leaving. NBC Los Angeles reporters said that the security guard, Natosha Lawson, said Duran called her the N-word, punched, bit and scratched her.
The witness who took the video said Duran opened her car window and began throwing dog food at Lawson, saying “Here’s some dog food for you, you should be eating dog food.”
The LA Times reported that Lawson had stepped in to break up a fight between Duran and her father.
Duran is identified as white female with blonde hair and blue eyes who stands at five feet seven inches in her booking record at the sheriff’s department. Duran was arrested around 11:25 a.m. on Monday and has been in custody since.
According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Duran was charged with one felony assault with a deadly weapon, one felony assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and one misdemeanor count of violation of civil rights. The District Attorney’s office said she could face a potential maximum six-year prison sentence if convicted as changed, NBC Los Angeles reported.
Lawson, who the LA Times said had been a licensed security guard for four years, was treated at a hospital for her injuries.
Carlos Sapene, the witness who recorded the video of the incident, created a GoFundMe for Lawson.
