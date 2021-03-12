New Yorker writer Dana Goodyear published an article in the magazine’s March 15 issue detailing a one-year investigation into the string of shootings that rocked Malibu Creek State Park in 2018.
In June 2018, Tristan Beaudette was shot in the head while camping with his two young daughters in Malibu Creek State Park. His murder turned out to be one incident in a string of many reported shootings. Individuals in the park had earlier reported being shot at, some with near-misses, but law enforcement did not notify the public.
Those same law enforcement officials are now facing a $90 million lawsuit from Beaudette’s widow, Erica Wu, for their failure to warn the public of danger. Anthony Rauda, the homeless man police arrested for the crime, still protests his innocence from jail, Goodyear reported. Goodyear’s article features excerpts from Goodyear’s letters with Rauda and interviews with people such as Wu, a retired Malibu/Lost Hills station detective, a Malibu local whose car was shot at and even Arnold and Karen York, publishers of The Malibu Times.
A podcast called “Lost Hills” and produced by Western Sound and Pushkin Industries will be premiering on March 16 to accompany Goodyear’s article.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story featured the headline "New Yorker Announces Podcast on Malibu Creek State Park Shootings." This was incorrect. The podcast is produced by Pushkin and Western Sound and hosted by The New Yorker's Dana Goodyear but The New Yorker magazine is not affiliated (other than Goodyear being a writer there).
