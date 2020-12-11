The installation of speed humps on Dume Drive and Fernhill Drive from Grayfox Street to Cliffside Drive was slated to begin on Monday, Dec. 14, according to a notice shared by Malibu City Manager Reva Feldman in her weekly message on Friday, Dec. 4.
Malibu City Council awarded the construction contract to J&H Engineering one month ago, on Monday, Nov. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.