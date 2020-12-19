Stand-up comedian Kathy Griffin recently sold her Bel-Air mansion for $14 million—downsizing to a newly built home on Point Dume that cost her $8.8 million. The white contemporary with glass walls, measuring 8,200 square feet, sits on two acres and was designed by Swiss architect Roger Kurath.
Although the Point Dume house appears to be one-story from the outside, Variety reported there is actually a “vast subterranean level” that contains a media lounge, game room, climate-controlled wine cellar, fitness studio and plush screening room with state-of-the-art equipment.
The above-ground portion includes five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, living areas and an infinity pool.
The red-headed Griffin, 60, married her longtime boyfriend Randy Bick earlier this year. During her career, she released a record-setting 20 comedy specials on HBO and Bravo; three original comedy albums, one of which won a Grammy for best comedy album of 2014; and one concert film. In 2007 and 2008, she won Primetime Emmy Awards for “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List” and has been a two-time New York Times bestselling author in addition to having more than 80 television and movie acting credits.
Griffin’s stand-up comedy has often been controversial, but when she posed in 2017 with a mock-severed head of President Donald Trump, most of her appearances for the following two years were cancelled due to right-wing pressure, which included a U.S. Justice Department investigation and being placed on an Interpol watch list. She stood her ground and made a film based on the story: “A Hell of a Story” (2019).
