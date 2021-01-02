Israeli actress Gal Gadot, best known for starring as Wonder Woman in the popular DC superhero films, recently purchased a beachside penthouse “just a quick jog from Larry Ellison’s ever-trendy Nobu Malibu restaurant,” according to real estate website Dirt. Gadot purchased the house from Bui Simon, who won the Miss Universe pageant in the ‘80s and is married to billionaire real estate developer and Indiana Pacers basketball team owner Herbert Simon. The Thai philanthropist Bui “bought the property way back in 1994, when she was just 25 and many years prior to her marriage, for only $850,000—meaning she more than quintupled her money before any renovations and 26 years of carrying costs are factored into the equation,” Dirt reported.
Bui also has a large home on Carbon Beach, plus properties in Montecito and the Pacific Palisades. Gadot herself owns another property in the Hollywood Hills with her husband, Israeli real estate developer Yaron Varsano. The couple also has a home in Israel.
Gadot’s new condo is one of four units in a gated complex. It has two deeded off-street parking spots, a large balcony with ocean views, a skylight and a wall of floor-to-ceiling glass. “For those amenities, and more, Gadot will shell out a steep $1,240 per month in HOA dues,” Dirt wrote.
