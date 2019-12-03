Two Adirondack chairs were placed at the Malibu West Beach Club in memory of Shoushan Baklayan and her son, Anthony Baklayan, on Nov. 8. The chairs served as a one-year tribute to the two, who died while trying to escape the 2018 Woolsey Fire.
“The Baklayan family [members] have been residents of Malibu West since the 1960s,” Terri Baklayan, Anthony’s widow, told The Malibu Times via email.
The Malibu West Homeowners Association “welcomed the donation of the chairs.” They also loaned the family use of the Malibu West Beach Club for that night—70 family members and friends attended a sunset dinner to celebrate memories of the Baklayans.
The Adirondack chairs, adorned with dedication plaques, were donated by outdoor furniture store All Backyard Fun.

