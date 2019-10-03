On Monday, Sept. 23, the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station received a burglary call at Sorenity Rocks Malibu, located on Cross Creek Road in the Malibu Civic Center. A pair of amethyst crystals were stolen from the entrance of the business.
According to a crime report filed at the station, the owner said the crystals are worth $62,500 each—$125,000 for the pair. The crystals were located outside on display for visitors to take photos.
An employee at the store stated in the report he saw the crystals outside on Saturday, Sept. 21, at around 6 p.m. but, upon returning to the store on Monday around 10 a.m., the crystals were no longer there and are presumed stolen.
According to an article published in The Malibu Times in 2017, Sorenity Rocks was founded in 2016 to serve as an incubator for artists to exhibit their work, in addition to a crystal store.
“The large crystals detoxify and keep it a pure environment,” owner Lenise Sorén said at the time.
According to the report, the property management said they will provide the business owner with video footage of when the theft occurred.
Sorén was not able to be reached for comment by the time The Malibu Times went to print Tuesday evening.
