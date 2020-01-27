Two Malibu High School seniors, Jade and Lana King, are introducing Our First Vote (OFV) to the Malibu High School campus.
“Our First Vote is a peer-to-peer, nonpartisan youth activist organization created in order to inspire our nation’s youth to participate in democracy,” according to an emailed statement by Jade and Lana King. “It is dedicated to empower and motivate American high school students to use their collective power to change the world.”
OFV registers everyone regardless of party affiliation or ideology, according to the statement. A voter preregistration and registration drive will take place on Jan. 29 and Feb. 5 on the Malibu High School quad. According to the statement, those wishing to preregister must be at least 16 years or older and must present their driver license or last four digits of their social security number.
