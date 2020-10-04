An as-yet unidentified pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run traffic collision in eastern Malibu on Sunday night.
The collision occurred on Pacific Coast Highway near Las Flores Canyon Road in eastern Malibu on Sunday night, Oct. 4, in what LA County Sheriff's officials described as a vehicle versus pedestrian hit and run.
The suspect in the fatal collision fled the scene and was not yet in sheriff's custody, according to Lt. Evans with the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station.
As of 11:30 p.m. Sunday, there was no description or identification available for the victim of the collision, which occurred around 10:34 p.m.
Evans described the suspect's vehicle as a "dark-colored sedan" that "fled the scene" heading westbound after striking the pedestrian.
Westbound lanes of PCH were blocked at Las Flores late Sunday night as an investigation into the fatal incident was underway, according to a social media post from the Lost Hills station. There was no immediate word as to when lanes would reopen.
The incident was being investigated by the LASD traffic division.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
