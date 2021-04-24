Hello to spring sunshine and goodbye to that old zip-line play structure. The City of Malibu recently installed a workout station at Malibu Bluffs Park that, according to the city’s website, includes “a poured-in-place rubber surface, signage and exercise equipment.” The city described the workout station as a “free, fun outdoor fitness option.”
Malibu’s parks, playgrounds and its temporary skate park are currently open with social distancing measures in place. Such measures include the enforcement of mask-wearing, which was made official via a city ordinance spearheaded by Malibu Mayor Mikke Pierson several months ago. Those using city facilities must also check in with city staff upon arrival for a temperature check and maintain six feet of physical distance from one another at all times. “Programs will be monitored and evaluated for compliance,” the city’s Spring 2021 Recreation Guide warns.
