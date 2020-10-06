Longtime Malibu residents Pierce Brosnan, 67, and Keely Shaye Brosnan, 57, listed their Thai-style estate on Broad Beach Road for $100 million last week. According to the LA Times, “the mammoth price tag makes it the eighth-priciest home currently on the market in LA County.”
Brosnan has nearly 100 film credits as an actor, but is best known for portraying Agent 007 in four of the James Bond films—”GoldenEye,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” “The World Is Not Enough” and “Die Another Day.” Keely Shaye is an environmentalist activist, former broadcast journalist and award-winning documentary filmmaker.
Pierce and Keely Shaye were both well-known locally for actively supporting numerous nonprofit organizations and hosting fundraisers for groups like Cinemagic USA, Malibu Film Festival, the “No LNG” benefit and the Annual Malibu Arts Festival, as well as fundraisers to save old-growth trees and pass animal welfare legislation.
The couple acquired the two parcels that make up nearly 1.2 acres in 2000, according to Variety, for a total of $7.35 million. They lived in the existing midcentury ranch house there for several years before demolishing it and building a much larger house they named Orchid House. Inspired by the couple’s time spent in Thailand, the house was designed by architects Ross and Ralph Anderson.
The 12,500-square-foot main house, plus pool house, sat under a green clay-tile roof in front of 120 feet of ocean, surrounded by high walls and a gate. The house featured, according to listing agent Chris Cortazzo of Compass, five bedrooms, seven fireplaces, 14 bathrooms, a screening room, gym and Japanese-style spa, with teakwood throughout and an expansive outdoor stone terrace.
The Brosnans told The Wall Street Journal they plan to relocate to their longtime beachfront compound on the North Shore of Kauai, but may look for another house in the Santa Barbara area. Last year, they bought a 1940s house in Santa Monica for their sons, Paris, 19, and Dylan, 23.
